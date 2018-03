HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools are holding a job fair Wednesday to hire bus drivers, school nutrition workers and substitutes.

HCPS representatives will be at the Varina Area Library to meet with job candidates. They are encouraging anyone interested to apply ahead of time here.

The job fair goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library on New Market Road.

