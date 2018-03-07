Governor declares March 20th Fresh Air Fund Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In recognition of The Fresh Air Fund’s 142nd summer of bringing together New York City children and volunteer host families in Virginia, Governor Northam has proclaimed March 20th “FRESH AIR FUND DAY.”

This summer, thousands of volunteer host families will open their homes to children from New York City’s low-income communities, giving the kids an opportunity to experience the simple joys of summertime!

Virginia Fresh Air host families introduce city kids to the joys of suburban or country life. According to Maura, a Fresh Air host parent, “You go into it thinking about what you can give back, but what you get out of it is so far beyond what you can even imagine. Everyone discovers new perspectives.”

Families who participate in The Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns Program open their hearts and homes to New York City children for one week in the summer.

First time Fresh Air children are boys and girls, from seven to 12 years old, who live in New York City. Children who are re-invited by host families may continue with The Fresh Air Fund through age 18 and can enjoy extended trips.

The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit organization, has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children since 1877.

For more information about hosting this summer, please call Micah Lee at 434-316-3260 or visit The Fresh Air Fund online at www.freshair.org.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com