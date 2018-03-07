Former player claims softball coach threatened to kill her if she reported alleged sex abuse

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A longtime softball coach in Orange County was on trial Wednesday for allegedly molesting two of her former players.

It happened more than two decades ago, but for witnesses taking the stand, the memories are vivid.

There are two alleged victims in this case. On Wednesday, one of them took the stand and testified that her softball coach, Cathy Rothgeb, started molesting her when she was 9-years-old and that the abuse continued until she was 15.

Rothgeb faces 34 felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two of her softball players back in the 1990s.

The alleged victim who took the stand today told the jury that the abuse happened at Rothgeb’s home where she took softball lessons. She explained she never told anyone about what happened because Rothgeb put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her if she did.

The defense countered by pointing out inconsistencies in the alleged victim’s testimony. In October, she told a grand jury that Rothgeb had never called her lesbian. But on Wednesday she claimed her coach did. The young woman admitted she had made that mistake.

Key testimony begins first thing in the morning Thursday when the second alleged victim takes the stand. This trial is expected to last until Monday.

Cathy Rothgeb faces similar charges in Spotsylvania County. That trial is set for later this year.

