Finding ways to help safely after Good Samaritan hit on I-95

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Good Samaritan was hit on Interstate 95 Tuesday night when he tried to take action after seeing a crash.

Oncoming traffic is a major concern for professionals at the scene, and officials only want you to help if it’s safe to do so.

“It’s our nature to be able to help people and I think most people would probably do the same thing,” Lt. Jason Elmore said.

Lt. Elmore from Chesterfield County Fire and EMS says it’s hard to hear that a Good Samaritan was hit.

“It’s one of those things, you think that could have been me. at any point because I know many of us in fire and EMS, we have done those types of things on our off-duty time, probably hundreds of time,” Elmore said.

How do you make sure you can help but do so safely? Elmore says you have to be seen.

“The biggest danger on operating on the side of the road for anyone is the traffic that is still flowing on the road beside you,” he said.

So, get the right gear and pack it in a safety kit for your car.

“If you have flares or any of the hazard triangles or reflective material, place those out,” he added.

Drivers, take it slow. Virginia has a Move Over Law, asking drivers to merge to the lane away from an emergency vehicle if they’re on the side of the road. If you can’t do move over safely, slow down as you pass by the scene.

“So make sure that you get over and give them enough room on the side of the road so that an accident doesn’t occur,” Elmore added.

Elmore said the first thing you should do is call 911.

“Don’t assume that somebody else has already done it. Make sure you go ahead and call; so we can get emergency personnel there,” Elmore said.

Click here to read Virginia’s “Good Samaritan” law.

