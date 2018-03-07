Capitol Police to introduce newest member of K-9 unit

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Division of Capitol Police wants you to meet Denis, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois and the newest member of its K-9 Unit.
The public is invited to the Capitol Thursday, when Denis and his handler will be at the pedestrian plaza at 10th and Bank streets from 9 a.m. to noon. Atos, an 8-year-old brindle German shepherd retiring from the Capitol Police force, will also be there.
Denis was born in Brazil and most recently worked in Afghanistan with a private security contractor.
Atos has been used in counter-terrorism prevention, bomb-threat response, proactive security sweeps and evidence searches. Denis will have similar duties and will join two other K-9s in the unit.
Col. Anthony Pike, chief of the Capitol Police, said Denis “has some big paws to fill.”
