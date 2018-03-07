Capitol Police to introduce newest member of K-9 unit

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Division of Capitol Police wants you to meet Denis, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois and the newest member of its K-9 Unit.

The public is invited to the Capitol Thursday, when Denis and his handler will be at the pedestrian plaza at 10th and Bank streets from 9 a.m. to noon. Atos, an 8-year-old brindle German shepherd retiring from the Capitol Police force, will also be there.

Denis Day at the Capitol is coming! Come meet Denis, the newest member of the @VaCapitolPolice K-9 Unit, this Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at the pedestrian plaza at 10th and Bank streets. As you can tell from his perked-up ears, Denis is excited about bringing his pal, K-9 Atos! pic.twitter.com/xncg3zieOm — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) March 6, 2018

Denis was born in Brazil and most recently worked in Afghanistan with a private security contractor.

Atos has been used in counter-terrorism prevention, bomb-threat response, proactive security sweeps and evidence searches. Denis will have similar duties and will join two other K-9s in the unit.

Col. Anthony Pike, chief of the Capitol Police, said Denis “has some big paws to fill.”

