Canal cruises return to Richmond for spring

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Riverfront Canal Cruises will kick off its 19th season on Sunday, April 1.

The cruises feature 40-minute, narrated tours of the James River and Kanawha Canal designed by George Washington, in an authentic, covered, flat-bottomed boat. You’ll hear about centuries of Richmond history, from Chief Powhatan’s Chiefdom to the first commercially successful electric streetcar in the world.

Boat tours leave every hour on the house from Turning Basin at 139 Virginia Street, and accommodate up to 30 people at a time. All boats are handicap accessible. The cruises will operate seven days a week from May through September, with varying hours in April, October, and November. Check the website for details.

Historic Tours:

Adults: $8.00

Children (5 – 12 years old): $6.00

Children 4 and under: Free

Seniors (65 years and up): $6.00

Private Charters:

$150/hour with a discount available for non-profit educational and senior citizen groups

Onboard dining is an option for private charters.

All reservations must be made at least two weeks in advance by calling 804-788-6466.

