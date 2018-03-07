Another Nor’Easter impacting local flights

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nor’Easter has hit the northeast hard with harsh weather. The storm has also impacted traveling conditions for many as thousands of flights have been canceled throughout the country.

Flights in and out of Richmond International Airport have experienced multiple cancellations.

More than 30 flights involving Philadelphia and New York were grounded on Wednesday

Many flights were canceled during the early morning hours, allowing most travelers to avoid a trip to the airport.

Airlines hope to get commuters back on their way as soon as possible after so many people were stuck from last week’s high winds.

People planning on traveling through Richmond in the days to come, need to check their flight status before making the trip to the airport.

