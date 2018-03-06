Virginia’s First Lady joins fight against childhood hunger

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One in six kids in Virginia is part of a family that is struggling with hunger. It is why First Lady Pamela Northam joined the No Kid Hungry Virginia campaign today to focus on the importance of providing nutrition at schools.

She passed out breakfasts at Providence Elementary School as part of the Breakfast After the Bell program. It increases access to breakfast by taking it out of the cafeteria and into the classroom.

“Solving childhood hunger is a critical component to healthy early childhood development,” says Northam. “Breakfast After the Bell removes barriers and helps more students participate in school breakfast. We’re proud of the work our partners and school divisions are doing to expand and strengthen breakfast programs across the state.”

Providence Elementary offers ‘Grab and Go’ breakfasts with a kiosk in the hallway. Students can take a meal item and enjoy it during their school day.

Chesterfield County Public Schools recently received a grant of $120,541 from the American Association of School Administrators, funded by the Walmart Foundation, to expand breakfast programs across the district.

Research shows that hunger has serious consequences for children, including lower test scores, weaker attendance rates, and higher risk of hospitalization and chronic diseases.

Northam’s visit was part of School Breakfast Week, observed nationally March 5-9.

