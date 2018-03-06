Virginia woman claims $3M days before ticket expired

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Sterling woman had a secret tucked away in a drawer for months that was worth more than she imagined.

Ina H. Fernandez was the owner of a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million.

People were frantically double checking their tickets, especially when the Virginia Lottery announced the winning ticket would expire at 5 p.m. Monday, March 5.

Just days before the $3 million ticket would have turned into a worthless slip of paper, Fernandez finally claimed her prize.

Fernandez waited so long to claim the prize because she “just wanted to think about it and take care of our finances.”

She said it was about a month after the drawing before she checked the numbers and discovered she’d won.

“I was incredulous,” Fernandez said.

