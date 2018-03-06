Virginia Union University looking for new police chief

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Union University is looking to hire a new Chief of Police.

The police chief ports to the Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs. They will lead a full-service police department with approximately ten permanent and hourly (part-time) employees and corresponding budget.

The candidate must be an experienced leader in law enforcement who can establish effective communication and relations with varied constituencies. Performs administrative, managerial and technical functions associated with overseeing the activities of the Police Department and enforcing all University policies, City statutes/ordinances, and State laws/regulations for which the Police Department is accountable.

Starting salary is between $80,000 and $100,000.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Plans, coordinates, and directs all aspects of department operations;

Supervises enforcement of laws/ordinances’ responding to and directing major calls/occurrences, formulating orders/regulations, developing departmental budget and controlling expenditures, supervising assigned employees, and providing information and assistance to the general public;

Models courteous engagement and outstanding customer service with staff and students while ensuring clear and firm adherence to safety principles and laws;

Cultivates and maintains relationships, serving as inter-agency liaison with law enforcement, fire and emergency agencies that provide support to the campus;

Must have the savvy to build relationships with law enforcement agencies and the media;

Manages the quality of a full-service police department with approximately ten permanent and hourly (part-time) employees and corresponding; and

Administers the college’s compliance with the Clery Act and its requirements, as well as managing the campus’ Environment, Health and Safety programs, and Crisis Intervention.

To apply, email your applications, résumé , three references and a cover letter to Resumes@vuu.edu. Please call (804) 257-5841 with any questions.

