VA Lottery PSA tackles problem gambling

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Recognizing that a harmless recreation for some can become a dangerous addiction for others, the Virginia Lottery is reissuing its award-winning public service announcement, “Upside Down“.

“Upside Down” promotes the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline, which assists people who think they or loved ones may have a gambling problem. It emphasizes that a problem gambler can make a positive change by seeking help. It will air across the commonwealth on radio and television.

March is National Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

According to Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall, “Promoting responsible play has always been part of our DNA at the Virginia Lottery, and we can raise awareness while also encouraging people to have fun and play responsibly.”

The Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline is a toll-free number, (888) 532-3500, where callers can get information and referrals. It’s a good first step for anyone who thinks they or a loved one may have a gambling problem. All Virginia Lottery tickets and most printed advertising materials contain the number.

