RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Basketball Tournament (TBT) has announced a arena change.

The regional basketball tournament will be played this summer at The Arthur Ashe Center. The VCU Rams have put together a team the past two years.

The Arthur Ashe Center will host the tournament kicks off on July 8, the winner of the tournament collects $2 million.

. @8NEWS has received confirmation that The Arthur Ashe Center will be the regional host site for the opening rounds of the @thetournament Basketball Tournament in July. https://t.co/cBYjev7eBS — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) March 6, 2018

Have learned that Arthur Ashe Center will be a regional host for opening rounds of @thetournament this year, according to source close to the story. @VCURamNation has been in #TBT the last two years. @8NEWS — Chip Brierre (@Chip8News) March 6, 2018

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.