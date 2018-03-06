Police: Suspect caught on surveillance breaking into garage, stealing items

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are trying to identify a suspect in a burglary that occurred last week in the city’s Westover neighborhood.

At approximately 6:14 p.m. on Friday, March 2, officers responded to the 5200 block of Media Road for a report of a break-in.

The victim told officers that the door to his garage appeared to be kicked in and that several items of his were stolen.

Surveillance video from the prior morning shows an unknown male arriving at the victim’s residence in a blue pick-up truck. The suspect is seen going into the garage, taking items and putting them into the truck.

The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair, approximately six feet tall and has a short beard.

Anyone with any information about this individual or the vehicle is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

