Stafford sheriff starts school safety task force

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Sheriff David P. Decatur announced Tuesday the creation of the Stafford County School Safety Task Force after an uptick of threats targeting schools nationwide.

The Task Force will be made of experts representing several public safety fields as well as members of county school administration. Its goals will be to reduce threats, mitigate the risk of an attack or active shooter scenario in schools, and ensure the community feels safe.

“The Stafford County School Safety Task Force is just one of many measures the sheriff’s office intends to implement in the near future to curb threats to our schools and ensure the community feels safe and protected,” Sheriff Decatur said. “We do not want school safety to become a check-the-box exercise. By creating this new team, we hope to enhance security at our schools and build a robust channel of communication between law enforcement and school staff, teachers, parents and students.”

In light of a series of threats and attacks targeting schools across the nation and in Stafford, the sheriff’s office will continue to maintain extra security and law enforcement presence at all schools in the county through the end of the school year.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.