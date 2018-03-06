Sheriff’s office: Beware of scammer ‘Sgt. Jackson’

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are warning of another, but similar, phone scam.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office says a male has been calling residents, identifying himself as “Sgt. Jackson,” and falsely claiming he’s with the sheriff’s office. He is telling the call taker that they have missed jury duty and will be required to pay a fine in the amount of over $1,000.

According to the sheriff’s office, the individual is then advising the potential victim to go to a drug store, purchase a “MoneyPak” card, put the suggested amount on the card and then call him back.

“Please know that this is a SCAM,” the sheriff’s office said. “These criminals will prey on unsuspecting citizens and even spoof county telephone numbers to attempt to legitimize their call.”

If you are a victim of a recent scam related to this particular event, please contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.