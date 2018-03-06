Seventh-seeded Tech to open play on Wednesday in Brooklyn

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team has earned a bye in the first round of the 65th annual New York Life ACC Tournament, which will be played Tuesday through Saturday at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Tech completed the regular season 21-10 overall and 10-8 in ACC play. The Hokies finished in seventh place and are the seventh seed in the event. Tech will play the winner of Tuesday’s game between Pitt and Notre Dame on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

The tournament opens Tuesday with three first-round games. Winners will advance to play Wednesday against first round bye teams. Wednesday’s winners will advance to face the tournament’s four top seeded teams in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.

The 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament will culminate with a pair of semifinal games on Friday night and the championship game on Saturday evening. This year’s championship game is set for a primetime 9 p.m. start.

The full schedule for the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament:

Tuesday, March 6

First round

Noon – No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech (ESPN2/ACC Network)

2 p.m. – No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 15 Pitt (ESPN2/ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 14 Wake Forest (ESPNU/ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 7

Second round

Noon – No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Louisville (ESPN/ACC Network)

2 p.m. – No. 5 NC State vs. Tuesday noon winner (ESPN/ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Tuesday 2 p.m. winner (ESPN2/ACC Network)

9 p.m. – No. 6 North Carolina vs. Tuesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN2/ACC Network)

Thursday, March 8

Quarterfinals

Noon – No. 1 Virginia vs. Wednesday noon winner (ESPN/ACC Network)

2 p.m. – No. 4 Clemson vs. Wednesday 2 p.m. winner (ESPN/ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 2 Duke vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ACC Network)

9 p.m. – No. 3 Miami vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner (ESPN/ACC Network)

Friday, March 9

Semifinals

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network)

9 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network)

Saturday, March 10

Championship

9 p.m. – Friday evening winners

*The Following was provided by the Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball team