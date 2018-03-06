RPS superintendent to host town hall with local non-profits Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras is meeting with 25 local non-profit organizations on Tuesday.

Jason Kamras is set to hold a town hall meeting at the Peter Paul Development Center, located on N. 22nd Street. The meeting is not open to the public.

Kamras was officially sworn in on Feb. 1 with the promise of full accreditation for the district within five years.

He shortly thereafter released his 100-day plan focusing on engagement, equity and excellence.

In addition to town halls, Kamras also plans to hold meetings with students, staff and school board members, as well as intimate ‘Living Room Chats’ with families throughout the city.

Tuesday’s town hall is set to begin at 6 p.m.

