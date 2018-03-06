Richmond Spiders To Play As ONE At A-10 Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — From Sophomore, Saint Christopher’s product, Nick Sherod, to the one senior veteran, Joe Kirby, the Richmond Spiders plan to play as one unit at the Atlantic-10 Tournament. After back-to-back wins to close the regular season, (7) Richmond will open the A-10 Tournament action on Thursday at 6pm against (10) Duquesne.

The Spiders victories over UMass and George Mason this week put them at 9-9 in the conference and into a four-way tie for fifth place with VCU, Saint Louis, and George Mason. A four-way tiebreaker was used to determine the seeds for the conference tournament, with GMU earning the fifth seed by virtue of their 3-2 record against the three other teams tied for fifth. Richmond (3-3) and Saint Louis (2-2) both finished .500 against the other teams tied for fifth place, and the Billikens earned the sixth seed with their two head-to-head wins against the Spiders, who are the seventh seed. VCU was 2-3 against the three other teams to finish 9-9 and will be the eighth seed in the conference tournament.

As the seven seed, Richmond will face ten-seed Duquesne Thursday, with the winner advancing to Friday’s quarterfinals to take on second-seeded St. Bonaventure. The only other time the Spiders were seeded seventh in the Conference Tournament was in 2014, when Richmond beat Duquesne in its first game before falling to VCU in the quarterfinals.