Possible $600 million combined jackpot has Richmonders pushing their luck

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Mega Millions is drawing Tuesday night with the Powerball following up on Wednesday, and although the two jackpots are pretty large on their own, together they combine for over $600 million.

Thoughts of travel, paying off debts and spoiling family bring people out every week to test their lottery luck. Right now, though, with the combination of those two jackpots, people are pushing it even further.

“Who doesn’t wanna win big, I wanna win big!” lottery player Victoria O’Connell told 8News.

It’s a mindset shared by everyone playing in the lottery: A chance to walk away with $265 million Tuesday night brought in Joe Espinosa and his wife, but after learning they could add another $348 million Wednesday he’s hoping lady luck is on his side.

“Now that we’re feeling to know that the Powerball is going to be that big might as well try both of them,” Espinosa said. “It can’t hurt.”

Everyone knows it’s a long shot to win a jackpot, but to combine them both is 1 in over 590 million. Although, it is a long shot one customer says you have to play it to win.

“People don’t think normal people hit, but they do,” said O’Connell.

She also decided to play both today, and she knows a thing or two about winning big. Back in 2007 she and her husband took home $300,000 playing the Cash 5. This time, it’d be a lot more money they could play with.

“My husband hates cold weather, so we’ll probably move to Florida,” O’Connell said.

The travelling is for themselves, but O’Connell and Espinosa agree helping their grand kids would be top priority.

“We can always spoil them now, but we can give them right back to their parents,” said Espinosa.

After that, attention turns to giving a large portion to those in need.

“Helping other people, especially in a lot of crisis,” Espinosa said. “I think it makes us feel good.”

You can watch the Mega Millions drawing live on 8News at 11 on Tuesday night. The Powerball will be drawn Wednesday night at the same time.

