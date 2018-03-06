Police: Missing Richmond man safely located

Philip C. Branch has been located and is OK, according to Richmond Police.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has located Philip C. Branch, who has been missing since last week.

Branch, 37, of the 700 block of Mosby Street, was last seen early last week in the area of Semmes Avenue. Branch suffers from a medical ailment and detectives believe he could be a danger to himself.

He is described as a black male, about 5’11”, with tattoos on his neck, chest and arms.

Anyone who sees Philip C. Branch or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Brissette at (804) 646-3867 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or www.7801000.com.

