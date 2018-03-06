Ohio man rapes daughter, fathers her two children, police say

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say a Cincinnati man raped his daughter over a period of 15 years, fathering two of her children.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the man was indicted Friday with 43 felonies, including several counts of rape, sexual battery and endangering children. The man’s wife has been charged with felony complicity.

Police say the man assaulted his daughter several times a month from when she was 10 to when she left home at 25.

Court documents show the victim has two children ages 2 and 7. Prosecutors say genetic testing indicates the victim’s father is a close relative.

The man is scheduled to be arraigned March 9. It is unclear when his wife will be arraigned.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.