No. 1 UVA set to have Kyle Guy for Thursday’s ACC Tournament quarterfinal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The #1 Virginia men’s basketball fans can breathe a sigh of relief over the status of leading scorer Kyle Guy, whose value was emphasized Sunday when he was named to the All-ACC first team. Guy received that honor after injuring his left knee and failed to score in UVA’s 62-57 win over visiting Notre Dame.
“Thankfully, it’s just a sprained MCL,” said Guy, “It hurts like hell, but I should be good to go on Thursday.”
The Cavaliers, the regular-season ACC champion and the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament, will have a double bye before beginning play at noon Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, which gives Guy extra time to heal his knee.
The Cavaliers will be opposed by the winner of Wednesday’s noon game between eighth-seeded Florida State and No. 9 Louisville. Guy practiced on Monday, although he sat out a couple of drills. Guy is set to play on Thursday.