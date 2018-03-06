Midlothian postal workers plead guilty to throwing mail away

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Midlothian postal workers pleaded guilty to throwing away mail.

Robert C. Chamberlain and Donna M. Smith, mail carriers at the Genito Station Post Office, pleaded guilty to obstructing the mail by discarding it.

8News first reported on their arrests last Wednesday.

Court documents obtained by 8News reporter Kristin Smith show the carrier’s tossed the mail on Jan. 4. The postal service confirmed that another postal employee reported the problem to managers.

An 8News investigation last May uncovered troubling information about postal workers behaving badly in our area.

There were 400 mail theft cases over a five year period in the Richmond region with more than a quarter of them listed as internal mail theft by postal employees.

In one incident, 1000 pieces of mail were tossed in a dumpster instead of being dropped inside customers’ mailboxes.

A USPS spokesperson sent 8News the following statement last Wednesday:

“It is the policy of the U.S. Postal Service not to publicly discuss internal administrative actions taken against employees. The Postal Service employs over 600,000 career workers and the actions of those responsible for this incident represent a fraction of one percent of all USPS workers. However, even one offense is one too many and employees who commit illegal acts are dealt with accordingly.”

Chamberlain and Smith will each serve six months of probation and pay a $250 fine.

