Mayor Stoney releases proposed budget for 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar M. Stoney delivered his budget proposal for the 2019-2020 fiscal year on Tuesday.

The proposed $715.2 million budget is fully balanced and expenses are in line with current revenue projections, according to the mayor’s office.

“This is a fiscally responsible and lean budget, but this plan still manages to continue to invest, and even improve and expand upon our support for targeted priorities in core services, public safety, poverty mitigation and education,” said Mayor Stoney.

Some highlights of the proposed budget:

Reinvestment of $12.5 million of Richmond Public Schools balances to meet local funding requests for 2019

$3.3 million in funding to continue the salary decompression and step pay increases instituted last year for both police and firefighters

An additional $1 million toward the paving program to pave an additional 20 lane miles for the improvement of neighborhood streets

Creation of a new Department of Citizen Service and Response to oversee the 311 Call Center

Four weeks of paid maternity leave for birth mothers and 4 weeks of paid parental bonding leave for the birth of a child (City of Richmond employees)

Click here to read Mayor Stoney’s entire proposed budget.

.@Mayor @LevarStoney:

'While we anticipate growth of about 5.5 percent — or $17.6 million– in revenue from real estate taxes, we also are looking at significant projected revenue reductions in Machinery and Tools, Penalties

and Interest, Personal Property, Bank Stock — Gretchen Ross (@G_Ross8News) March 6, 2018

Mayor @LevarStoney proposes

“Lifeline” water rate — a rate that considers equity as well as conservation, where customers are charged a lower rate on the average water usage rate, and a higher rate on water consumed in excess of that usage" — Gretchen Ross (@G_Ross8News) March 6, 2018

Mayor .@LevarStoney says families should see $3.70 lower utility bill. — Gretchen Ross (@G_Ross8News) March 6, 2018

Mayor @LevarStoney wants pay increase for city employees: "

That is why my budget includes a 1 percent salary increase for non-sworn, non-constitutional officer employees. This increase would take effect in January of 2019. " — Gretchen Ross (@G_Ross8News) March 6, 2018

Mayor @LevarStoney proposes 4 new officers for @RichmondPolice and 2020 5 civilian outreach coordinators. @8NEWS. He also proposes 4 weeks paid leave birth mothers who are city employees. — Gretchen Ross (@G_Ross8News) March 6, 2018

Mayor .@LevarStoney wants to create a Department of Housing and Community Development. A new Housing director position would be created. Funds be reallocated from OFfice of Economic and Community Development. @8NEWS — Gretchen Ross (@G_Ross8News) March 6, 2018

Another goal for the Mayor is to include funding for @GRTCTransit so every @RPS_Schools high school student will ride the system for free for a year. @8NEWS — Gretchen Ross (@G_Ross8News) March 6, 2018

Mayor .@LevarStoney also plans to invest over $600,000 to extend hours at 6 sites within the Department of Parks and Rec. @8NEWS — Gretchen Ross (@G_Ross8News) March 6, 2018

Mayor @LevarStoney anticipates a surplus from @RPS_Schools so he is proposing over 12 million to help Superintendent @JasonKamras strategic plan. @8NEWS — Gretchen Ross (@G_Ross8News) March 6, 2018

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.