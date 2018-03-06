Mayor Stoney releases proposed budget for 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar M. Stoney delivered his budget proposal for the 2019-2020 fiscal year on Tuesday.
The proposed $715.2 million budget is fully balanced and expenses are in line with current revenue projections, according to the mayor’s office.
“This is a fiscally responsible and lean budget, but this plan still manages to continue to invest, and even improve and expand upon our support for targeted priorities in core services, public safety, poverty mitigation and education,” said Mayor Stoney.
Some highlights of the proposed budget:
- Reinvestment of $12.5 million of Richmond Public Schools balances to meet local funding requests for 2019
- $3.3 million in funding to continue the salary decompression and step pay increases instituted last year for both police and firefighters
- An additional $1 million toward the paving program to pave an additional 20 lane miles for the improvement of neighborhood streets
- Creation of a new Department of Citizen Service and Response to oversee the 311 Call Center
- Four weeks of paid maternity leave for birth mothers and 4 weeks of paid parental bonding leave for the birth of a child (City of Richmond employees)
Click here to read Mayor Stoney’s entire proposed budget.
