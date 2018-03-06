Kansas mother accused of poisoning children

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — New court documents show that two of the three children a Kansas mother is accused of poisoning would have died if police had not found them.

The Kansas City Star reports that Therese Roever of Olathe is charged with attempted capital murder after police say she gave her children some kind of prescription medication.

An affidavit released Monday states Roever’s ex-husband called police Feb. 19 after she refused to answer her phone or door for over an hour.

The affidavit says police found Roever lying with her 7-year-old who was “not alert.” Officers found a 5-year-old stumbling and another 7-year-old crying. The affidavit says police found “multiple” pill bottles.

Roever is being held in the Johnson County jail and is scheduled to appear in court next month. Jail records don’t immediately list an attorney.