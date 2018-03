HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County man is accused of abusing a young child.

George Andrew Thompson Sr. is charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

Henrico Police initially took the report of suspected child abuse back on Feb. 9.

The child had been taken to a local hospital for treatment of “suspicious injuries.”

