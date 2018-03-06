Family of four out of a home after Chesterfield fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two adults and two kids are without a home Tuesday morning after a fire ripped through their South Chesterfield house.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight. When firefighters got on scene, half the house was engulfed in flames.

Luckily no one was hurt in the blaze. Firefighters are still trying to figure out how the fire began.

The house is a total loss. The Red Cross is assisting the family this morning.

A home on Sasha Court in Chesterfield burned down overnight. A family of four was able to get out safely. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/4TDNIwY91u — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) March 6, 2018

