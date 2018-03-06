Dr. King’s speech ‘changed my life,’ retired Sen. Marsh says

RICHMOND – Retired Sen. Henry Marsh, the first black mayor of Richmond, saw the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speak in 1961.

“It brought tears to my eyes to see him in action,” Marsh recalled. “I said to myself, ‘Who is this man?’ I’ve been thinking one way, and he’s saying this crazy stuff about if somebody hits you, don’t hit them back, love them … That speech changed my life.”

Marsh reflected on the Nobel Peace Prize-winning civil rights leader during a discussion last week at Virginia Union University. The state’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Commission is hosting such discussions around the commonwealth to document and memorialize visits that King made to Virginia before he was assassinated in 1968.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney opened the conversation at Virginia Union. The theme was “MLK Moving Forward.”

“I love the mission of the ‘King in Virginia’ project – to have these conversations about ‘where do we go next?’” Stoney said. “This is an opportunity to recognize those who continue to perpetuate his work each and every day.”

One of the panelists was the Rev. Jamar Boyd II of Saint Smyrna Baptist Church in Georgia. He is a member of the Georgia NAACP and a Virginia Union graduate.

“In 2018, the honest question is not where we are. It’s still, ‘Where do we go?’ It’s still, ‘What do we have to do?’” Boyd said. “It’s 2018, and you still have Jim Crow” in parts of Virginia.

Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, said progress will depend on young adults like Boyd.

“It is up to young people to be equipped, to be the future drum majors of justice,” McQuinn said. “We need the youth to participate in the political process, through contact with their representatives and becoming officeholders themselves.”

Marsh echoed McQuinn’s statement about youth involvement but laid some blame on older generations as well.

“We need to energize young people, and we need to energize ourselves,” Marsh said. “We ought to be ashamed of ourselves” for failing to participate in the political process.

Part of the discussion focused on how to create a “beloved community ” – King’s vision of a world of peace, equality and prosperity.

The Rev. James Somerville of Richmond’s First Baptist Church offered insight on how to get there.

“We have to believe that the beloved community is possible; I have to believe that the kingdom of heaven can come to Richmond, Virginia,” Somerville said. “Just look around for anything that doesn’t look like heaven, then roll up your sleeves and get to work.”

Chuck Richardson, a former member of the Richmond City Council, was in the audience at Virginia Union. He drew a parallel between a nation and a family.

“Right now, America is without a father. This country is like a family, and that father in that White House is not on the job,” Richardson said. “Nothing that we do today is going to matter until we replace the father in the White House who is no father to the family of America.”

More about the MLK Roundtables

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Commission is inviting the public to remember King’s life and legacy in a series of roundtables being held in each of the Virginia communities that he visited.

The next event will be 6-8 p.m. on March 13 at Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Panelists will include:

Lehman Bates, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church

Andrea Douglas, executive director of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center

Wesley Harris, who as a student in 1963 helped arrange King’s visit to Charlottesville

University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan

Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker

Discussions also have been scheduled in Farmville on April 24 and Williamsburg on June 6. The commission is planning to hold roundtables in Danville, Hampton, Hopewell, Lynchburg, Newport News, Norfolk, Petersburg and Suffolk.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.