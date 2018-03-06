DJ Williams Projekt raises money for Liberian school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Renowned guitarist DJ Williams brings his DJ Williams Projekt band to The Answer Brewpub in March to raise money for education in Liberia.

The Projekt for Progress fundraiser is in its 5th year. Partnering with ACE (Africa Community Exchange), proceeds support basic education for students and training for teachers at Ann Sandell Independent School, which services underprivileged children.

The evening includes entertainment, food, drinks, a silent auction, and a special performance by the Ezibu Muntu dancers.

Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Projekt for Progress runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Answer Brewpub, 6008 West Broad St.

For more information and to purchase tickets online go to:http://www.aceliberia.org/ or call Sophie Williams at 804-241-1294.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com