Disability Resource Fair in Colonial Heights March 24th

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Arc South of the James is partnering with Colonial Heights High School to present the “A Life Like Yours” Fine Arts and Disability Resource Fair on Saturday, March 24, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Colonial Heights High School (3600 Conduit Rd., Colonial Heights).

The Arc is a national organization that works to promote and protect the rights of people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The Arc South of the James has organized 50+ vendors who represent products, services and support for people with disabilities—everything from adaptive sports and music therapy to supported employment and higher-ed options.

This year, the high school’s fine arts department is joining the event to add several visual and performing arts components to the offerings: a musical instrument “petting zoo,” some small interactive craft projects, a variety of musical performances, and a mural that participants can collaborate on.

“The Arc’s mission is to help people with disabilities to live what we call “A Life Like Yours,’” said Lia Tremblay, President of The Arc South of the James. “That means having the ability to fully enjoy their schools and communities, alongside their non-disabled peers. Combining our usual resource fair with a fine arts component is a great way to celebrate inclusion, at school and beyond.”

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com