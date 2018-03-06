Death investigation underway after work crew finds body in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after the body of a man was found in Richmond’s southside Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Lumkin Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. for a report of a person down.

Richmond Police say a work crew clearing brush along power lines had discovered the body.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.