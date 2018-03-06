3rd Annual Mary’s Charity Ball Boots and Bling Benefiting the Chesterfield County Food Bank

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Boots and Bling is a chartity ball that honors the legacy of former Junior Federated Women’s Club of Chester (JFWCC) President Mary Schindell. This year proceeds of the ball benefit the Chesterfield County Food Bank. The evening will include a band, dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a live and silent auction, raffle items, and powerful testimony from those who have benefited from the food bank.

The event is happening at the Downtown Richmond Mariott at 7pm on Saturday March 24th. More information and ticket information can be found here.