‘Who would do such a thing?’ Suspect sought in damage of T-Pot Bridge lighting fixtures

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are trying to identify the suspect(s) who damaged lighting fixtures on the T.Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge overnight.

The pedestrian and cycling pathway spans the James River from Brown’s Island to Manchester.

The suspect(s) ripped off over 90 light covers and pulled out the LED lighting elements.

“Who would do such a thing? To a facility that is loved by all Richmonders,” said Nathan Burrell, James River Parks System Superintendent. “Unfortunately the person that found the actual damage was the wife of Tyler Potterfield. She actually picked up a fair number of the vandalized material from the lights.”

The damage done to the lighting fixtures is above the threshold for a felony charge, which is $1,000 in damage.

Local resident Scott Henry tries to walk the bridge every day and was upset when he saw the damage up close.

“They took out a bunch of the lights,” said Henry. “So that’s not appreciated by anyone that’s using this bridge.”

Detectives ask anyone who saw any suspicious activity on the footbridge last night or early this morning to call First Precinct Lieutenant Anthony Papaleo at (804) 646-0572 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by downloading and using the P3 Tips app on Apple and Android devices. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.