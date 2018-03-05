Virginia ABC looks to relocate headquarters, which could open land near The Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With plans for a new ballpark in Richmond still fluid, one state agency is looking to leave their location near The Diamond.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) and the Department of General Services (DGS) have announced a preferred location and developer being considered for a new ABC headquarters and warehouse. The site is located in Mechanicsville at the intersection of I-295 and Pole Green Road.

DGS tells 8News that if an agreement is reached in July, that ABC would move into the location in 2021.

The headquarters’ current location off Hermitage Road and Robin Hood Road in Richmond is across the street from The Diamond and could be the landing spot for a new baseball stadium for the Flying Squirrels and VCU.

Baseball fan Shep Parsons thinks the location would be perfect for a new ballpark.

“There’s a lot of space over there that really is being underutilized right now,” said Parsons. “With the right kind of motivation and right kind of money it could turn into a beautiful part of Richmond.”

In a statement from Flying Squirrels President & Managing General Partner Lou DiBella and VCU Vice President and Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin:

“We continue to examine several options for a new ballpark and remain optimistic. We look forward to a solution in the near future.”

A Memorandum of Understanding between VCU and the Flying Squirrels was agreed to in 2016.

The agreement includes the following terms:

Location: The parties anticipate that the location of the new baseball stadium will be in close proximity to the current facility (The Diamond) in the City of Richmond, but off the city-owned 60-acre parcel.

Cost: Construction is estimated in a range of approximately $50 million to $60 million. As primary users of the new ballpark, the Flying Squirrels and VCU will be major contributors. Annual rent paid by the Flying Squirrels will be “approximately $1 million, or roughly four times their current annual rent at the Diamond.

Design: The new ballpark will be able to accommodate non-athletic events such as concerts, festivals, or other community events, and it will be substantially similar in size, quality, programming, and amenities to BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte and Coca-Cola Park in Allentown.

