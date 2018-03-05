VIDEO: Baby Buns’ parents give update on toddler

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The parents of Kaleb “Baby Buns” Graves are celebrating each step forward.

Arkell Graves and Dana Griffin-Graves shared a video of the toddler playing independently. He’s pushing buttons to play music and dancing along.

Kaleb was born prematurely and spent the first 356 days of his life in the NICU.

The nickname “Baby Buns” began with his mother’s pregnancy announcement. A viral video showed Griffin-Graves showing her husband buns in their oven, with an ultrasound image on top. Since then, Kaleb has been known as Baby Buns.

