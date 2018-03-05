Verlander to start 10th opener, first for Astros

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After the Houston Astros 5-3 Spring Training win over the Marlins, Manager A.J. Hinch revealed that, Goochland High School graduate and former Old Dominion University Pitcher, Justin Verlander, will start the March 29 regular-season opener against the Rangers in Arlington. This marks his 10th Opening Day start in the past 11 years.

“It’s an honor, especially on this team with the pedigrees that we have,” Verlander said. “Obviously, I wasn’t expecting it or hadn’t really even thought about it, to be honest with you. It’s always an honor to have your name called.”

After being traded to the Astros last September, Verlander knoched 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA in the regular season before being named Most Valuable Player of the American League Championship Series.

“I couldn’t make a bad decision,” Hinch stated. “They were all good decisions. The fact we have three guys who have done it before and other guys that are qualified makes for a tough decision yet easy decision at the same time. J.V.’s got a long pedigree, he’s done a lot in the game, he’s pitched very well as an Astro.”