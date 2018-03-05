VCU seniors lead into A-10 Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams closed out the regular season with a much-needed win over conference-rival, Fordham.

That win wouldn’t have been possible without seniors, Justin Tillman, who earned his 16th double-double this season, Khris Lane and Johnny Williams.

Lane and Williams, both Richmond natives, pressed the importance of the support from not only their families but also their communities.

As VCU heads into the conference tournament, the seniors reflected on their time as a Ram.

VCU will be the No. 8 seed in the upcoming Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament. The Rams will face No. 9 Dayton on Thursday, March 8, at noon at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

