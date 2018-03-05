‘Suspicious package’ found in Chesterfield neighborhood deemed not a hazard

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities investigated a suspicious package that was found in Chesterfield County neighborhood Monday afternoon.

At around 5 p.m., Chesterfield Police were called to the 6500 block of Watchspring Court for reports of a package containing a ‘suspicious substance.’

Police, along with Chesterfield Fire & EMS and a HAZMAT team, all responded to the scene.

Roughly two hours later, Lt. Proffitt with Chesterfield Police said the substance did not appear to be harmful or dangerous. The package has been collected for further investigation.

