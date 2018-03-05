Suspects sought in thefts from vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are trying to identify three suspects that broke into vehicles in the Shockoe Bottom neighborhood on two reported occasions and stole items.

At approximately 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, officers responded to a report of two vehicles being broken into at the 00 block of S. 19th Street.

On Jan. 6, sometime between 10 p.m. and 2:45 a.m., three victims reported their vehicles had been broken into in the parking lot of the 1500 block of East Main Street.

Surveillance video shows the suspects driving into the parking lot in an Infinity G35.

In both incidents, the victims reported that their windows had been smashed and items were stolen.

Detectives believe that one suspect was involved in both break-ins.

Detectives ask anyone with any information on these incidents to call Second Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

