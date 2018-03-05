Suspect sought in damage of T-Pot Bridge lighting fixtures

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are trying to identify the suspect(s) who damaged lighting fixtures on the T.Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge overnight.

The pedestrian and cycling pathway spans the James River from Brown’s Island to Manchester.

The suspect(s) ripped off over 90 light covers and pulled out the LED lighting elements.

The damage done to the lighting fixtures is above the threshold for a felony charge, which is $1,000 in damage.

Detectives ask anyone who saw any suspicious activity on the footbridge last night or early this morning to call First Precinct Lieutenant Anthony Papaleo at (804) 646-0572 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by downloading and using the P3 Tips app on Apple and Android devices. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

