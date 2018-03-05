Silver Alert: Missing 90-year-old man in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department is looking for a missing elderly man.

Harry Lewis is 90 years old, 5’10” and 165 lbs. He was last seen on foot around 4:30 p.m. in the Farmington community wearing a black coat, grey cotton pants and blue shoes.

Mr. Lewis is non-verbal and suffers from dementia.

Multiple agencies are in the Farmington area searching for Mr. Lewis, with the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team leading the way. A K-9 is also on scene.

