Positively Richmond: Young entrepreneurs showcase new products

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students in Henrico County used their imagination to create some new and different products.

Henrico County Public Schools posted a video on their Facebook page of the Invention Convention at Echo Lake Elementary School.

The young entrepreneurs proudly showcased their inventions.

One student made a broom and mop combo. Another student made what appears to be a backpack for boogie boards. And another kid made a collar for dogs that make it impossible for them to run into walls.

