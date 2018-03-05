Police charge Virginia father, mother with child neglect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A father and mother have been charged with child neglect after police say they found “dirty” conditions at a Newport News home.

Newport News police say officers were dispatched to the home of Jennifer Loya on River Road Sunday morning. Once there, police say the officers found dog feces and used diapers on the floor, and rotting food on the kitchen counter.

Police say the parents of a 10-month-old boy, Loya and 21-year-old Matthew Webb, were arrested and taken into custody. The child was not injured.

