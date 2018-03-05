NC mom sought after abducting her infant children

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say that a young mother has abducted two of her infant children, ages 4 months and 12 months old.

Police sent out the news release about the abduction around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Catrina D. Lucas, 20, of the 6400 block of Winter Park Drive in Fayetteville took the children during a visit with them Saturday night, police said.

They were last seen in the area of Shaw Road.

“The children are missing as a result of a parental abduction, in which children’s mother removed the children from the children’s grandmother’s home after the children were placed there by the Department of Social Services,” the news release said.

Police said the missing children are Antoin Marsh, 4 months, and Destiny Marsh, 12 months. Police said Lucas has visiting rights.

“I’m hurt. Because they are somewhere where they should not be. They’re children. They’re not bargaining chips. You can’t play with them like that,” said Tanya Hunt, the paternal grandmother.

“Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department have obtained warrants on Lucas charging her with two counts of abduction of children,” said police, who added Lucas has ties to the New York City area and may have gone there with the children.

The Fayetteville Police Department is urging anyone that may have been in contact with Catrina Lucas, or anyone who knows the whereabouts of these children, to call 911 or Crimestoppers immediately.

