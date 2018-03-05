Body found along James River identified as missing Henrico duck hunter

Related Coverage Body recovered along James River may be missing duck hunter

RUSHMERE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a body that washed up on the banks of the James River has been identified as one of two duck hunters who went missing in early January.

Lee Walker, a spokesman for Virginia’s Department of Game & Inland Fisheries, said Monday in an email that the body belongs to Brian Austin Savage.

The cause of death was drowning. The 20-year-old Savage lived in Henrico County.

The body was discovered Sunday in the Rushmere area of Isle of Wight County.

On Jan. 3, Savage and 29-year-old Kyle Englehart had set out several miles north of there, near Jamestown Island. They were last seen leaving the Jamestown Yacht Basin in a 16-foot jon boat. The boat was later found overturned.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.