Hopewell recognized for its commitment to hiring veterans

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell is being recognized for its commitment to hiring military veterans.

In a ceremony, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins announced Hopewell has earned the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) certification.

“The city government joins over 1,000 other private employers, state and local governments, colleges and universities across the Commonwealth who have committed to helping assure that those who served our Nation find jobs in the civilian workforce as they transition from active duty,” says Secretary Hopkins.

He adds, “Virginia is home to over 725,000 veterans and with the unique skills and training they received while serving our country, these men and women can be an enormous asset to the employers, such as the City of Hopewell, that hire them.”

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) administers V3. It works with companies, along with state and local agencies to promote the recruitment, hiring, and retention of military veterans in the Virginia workforce.

“This recognition is in keeping with the City’s long history with the military, and our dedication to the men and women who have served our country and their families; and the sacrifices that they have made so that we can enjoy the freedoms that we have,” says Hopewell City Manager John Altman.

Since its inception in 2012, the V3 program and partner employers have helped hire more than 31,000 veterans across the Commonwealth.

