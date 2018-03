HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A deputy in Hanover County came to the rescue after spotting a dog in need.

Deputy Murphy found the pup wandering around on a busy road and took him in his cruiser.

The Hanover Sheriff posted a photo of the dog that appears to be enjoying the ride.

Deputy Murphy found this guy wondering around on a busy road….so she rescued him. Looks like he enjoyed the ride. 😉🤗🐶 #K9 #SavedbythePolice pic.twitter.com/O2TkQZpTKw — Hanover Sheriff (@HanoverSheriff) March 5, 2018

