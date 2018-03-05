GRTC to hold Pulse emergency response drill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Local law enforcement will be in response mode outside of the Science Museum of Virginia on Thursday evening, but passersby do not need to be alarmed; the police activity will only be part of a drill.

As part of the preparations for the GRTC Pulse service, first responders from several departments will simulate an emergency.

Participants include Richmond Police Department, Henrico Police Department, Richmond Fire Department, Richmond Ambulance Authority, Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department, Emergency Management Communications and staff members from GRTC.

The estimated two-hour drill is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 8 beginning at 9 p.m.

GRTC says safety is the top priority, so no one will be permitted inside the drill area during the completion.

Drivers are also advised to be aware there could be some traffic impacts on West Broad Street in the vicinity of the museum.

