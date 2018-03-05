First openly trans presenter Daniela Vega makes history at 2018 Oscars

(WFLA) — Once Daniela Vega graced the 90th Academy Awards stage to introduce one of the nominees for Best Original Song, she also made a bit of history.
The star of Fantastic Woman became the first openly trans performer to serve as a presenter during the ceremony.
The actress was met with warm applause at the Dolby Theatre as she introduced Sufjan Stevens’ emotional performance of “Mystery of Love”.
“Thank you. Thank you so much for this moment,” she said. “I want to invite you to open your heart and your feelings to feel the reality. To feel love. Can you feel it?”
