‘Everybody was his friend:’ Family, friends gather to remember Chester boy killed during storm

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Family, friends and neighbors gathered to honor the life of 6-year-old Anthony Hamilton who was tragically killed Friday morning when a tree fell onto his home.

Anthony was sleeping on the top bunk of his bunk bed when the tree came crashing down around 2 a.m.

“He had a selfless soul,” a family member, who spoke at the vigil, said. “He was a bright, shining light. If you ever described somebody as being a light, that would be Anthony.”

Messages were written on candles and balloons. His favorite snack, Zebra Cakes, was also there for everyone to enjoy.

“He’d say ‘I love you Uncle Matt’ and I’d say ‘I love you nephew.’ I’ll never get that again and I miss him so much,” said Anthony’s uncle.

The community showed up to support the family during their time of need.

“He loves with everything he had in him. He loved everybody,” said another friend that spoke. “Everybody was his friend.”

A GoFundMe page has been created for the family.

